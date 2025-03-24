In a rather unexpected move that gained the interest of sports and tabloid media, golf icon Tiger Woods has made his romance with Vanessa Trump, former spouse of Donald Trump Jr, public.

The confirmation came through a series of photographs posted on Woods' social media accounts, accompanied by a heartfelt caption stating, "Love is in the air." Alongside this announcement, Woods requested privacy for both himself and Vanessa as they navigate their new relationship.

Previously, the romance was reported when they first started dating over Thanksgiving 2024, but later speculation surrounding the pair suggested they were not dating at all.

However, the nature of their relationship wasn't confirmed until this public revelation. Until this announcement, though, their relationship status had been classified—somewhere between confirmed and a closely guarded secret.

Woods's post featured private pictures between the two, stoking interest in their relationship.

Responses to the announcement have varied, particularly from Donald Trump Jr., who reportedly feels indifferent about his ex-wife's new relationship.

According to sources, he's "cool" with the news and has moved on from his 10-year marriage and five kids. Meanwhile, Trump Jr. has also been spotted with Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson since the split, so clearly, both parties are moving on.

Vanessa and Donald Trump Jr

As per Marca, Vanessa and Donald Trump Jr. seem to have a friendly dynamic, as demonstrated at the Republican National Convention recently. They attended the event to support their daughter, Kai, suggesting that they maintain a cooperative co-parenting relationship despite their differences.

For Woods, her relationship with Vanessa signals a wrinkle in a new chapter in the public sphere together. Woods has been one of the game's biggest stars for decades — and widely hailed for his triumphs as well as his return from personal low points.

Vanessa Trump, known for her ties to the Trump family and her previous public roles, is now poised to embrace her narrative alongside Woods.