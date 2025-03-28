Kim Kardashian is leaning on her mother, Kris Jenner, for guidance as tensions rise with ex-husband Kanye West over custody matters.

The reality star, 44, recently opened up about her struggles during an episode of "The Kardashians," where she expressed uncertainty about handling certain aspects of parenting—including whether to keep her daughter North West's baby teeth.

While sorting through her belongings in preparation for a home remodel, Kardashian sought her mother's advice about sentimental keepsakes. "North gave me one of her teeth today and was like, 'I lost a tooth!'" Kim shared.

"And I was like, 'Do I keep this? What do moms do?' I think my mom would do that." Jenner, 69, humorously responded by calling her daughter a "hoarder" despite her reputation as a minimalist.

The episode's lighthearted moment came amid rising legal disputes between Kardashian and West.

According to DailyMail, the former couple, who divorced in 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage, share four children—North, 11, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 5.

However, their co-parenting relationship has been anything but smooth, especially following the recent release of a song featuring North's voice.

Kim Kardashian Weighing Move to Strip Kanye of Legal Custody of Kids | Click to read more 👇 https://t.co/Yrm2WGueoR — TMZ (@TMZ) March 17, 2025

Kim Kardashian Moves to Protect North as Kanye Releases Controversial Song

Earlier this month, West released a track with Diddy, which included North rapping a brief verse. Diddy, 55, is currently facing serious legal charges, including sex trafficking allegations, making the song's release particularly controversial.

A source revealed that Kardashian took immediate legal action, demanding its removal from X (formerly Twitter) to protect her daughter.

Adding fuel to the fire, West allegedly posted—and later deleted—screenshots of a heated text exchange with Kardashian.

The messages suggested she had trademarked North's name and was using legal means to prevent her from being involved in the song.

One message reportedly showed Kardashian explaining that she had secured trademarks for all their children to prevent unauthorized use. In response, West allegedly threatened, "Amend it or I'm going to war."

According to an insider, Kardashian is deeply concerned about her children being exposed to West's unpredictable behavior.

She has reportedly sought court intervention to limit their exposure to situations she deems harmful. "Kim will do whatever it takes to protect her kids from the hateful speech that Kanye continues to spur at this time," the source stated.

Despite the turmoil, Jenner continues to support her daughter both personally and professionally.

In a separate conversation on "The Kardashians," the momager humorously commented on Kim's desire to remarry, saying, "Hopefully, this one lasts longer than 72 days!"—a playful reference to Kardashian's short-lived marriage to Kris Humphries, TimesNowNews said.