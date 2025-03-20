Kim Kardashian abruptly ended her daughter North's time with Kanye West after receiving word that Andrew and Tristan Tate would be present, according to reports.

The reality star, known for being protective of her children, reportedly had North removed from West's care after security alerted her that the Tate brothers were expected to arrive, TMZ reported on Wednesday.

Kardashian, 44, allegedly remains firm in keeping her four children away from Andrew and Tristan, both of whom are facing criminal charges, including rape and human trafficking. She has taken a similar stance toward Sean "Diddy" Combs, who is currently incarcerated.

Andrew and Tristan were taken into custody in Romania in 2022, accused of running a criminal network that exploited women. Additional allegations have been made against them in the United States and the United Kingdom. The brothers have denied all accusations and were recently permitted to leave Romania after their travel restrictions were lifted.

In a separate dispute, Kardashian has legally moved to stop West, 47, from releasing a song that features North, Combs, and his son, Christian "King" Combs.

Despite her legal efforts, West—who now goes by Ye—released the song, "Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine," in a post on X that was later deleted.

He also posted what appeared to be a text message exchange with Kardashian, in which he stated he would "never" communicate with her "again."

Kardashian allegedly responded, "I asked you at the time if I can trademark [North's] name. You said yes. When she's 18, it goes to her. So stop. I sent paperwork over so she wouldn't be in the Diddy song to protect her. One person has to trademark!"

Sources informed TMZ that Kardashian issued a cease-and-desist letter and sought emergency mediation with a judge.

A source told Page Six, "Kim's priority is the well-being and safety of her children and to protect them from being around Kanye's controversial behavior."

Following this latest dispute, Kardashian is reportedly reconsidering the terms of their custody agreement, which currently grants both parents joint legal and physical custody.