Kim Kardashian is concerned about Kanye West's recent rants and how it will affect their children.

The SKIMS found was reportedly left "devastated" by her former husband after he went on a rant that involved calling her a "sex trafficker" as well as exposing private text messages between them.

According to TMZ, sources close to Kardashian have revealed that Kardashian is concerned about how West's social media meltdowns will affect their kids and that she is "devastated" over his actions. The sources shared that Kardashian's top priority will always be their four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm's health and well-being.

The sources shared that Kardashian has tried to protect her children from anything that might affect the relationship they have with the rapper, but West has allegedly made it "difficult" to deal with the situation.

The latest report comes after West referred to the Kardashian family as "sex traffickers" and Kim herself as a "sex trafficker."

THE KARDASHIANS ARE SEX WORKERS AND THEY SEX TRAFFIC ALL OF THE BLACL CHILDREN THEY STRATEGICALLY PRODUCE — ye (@kanyewest) March 19, 2025

There has been ongoing tensions between West and Kardashian. The SKIMS founder reportedly had North removed from West's care after the rapper invited Andrew and Tristan Tate to hang out.

Both brothers are facing criminal charges, including rape and human trafficking. The brothers have denied all of the allegations that have been made against them.

The news also comes after Kardashian had made a legal move to stop West from releasing a song that features Diddy and his son Christian Combs.

Still, West forged ahead and released "Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine" in a post to the social media platform X. However, it was later deleted.

West also posted private text messages between him and Kardashian where he threatened "war" on the reality television star over the trademark to their daughter, North's, name.