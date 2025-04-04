Old interviews with Russell Brand describing interactions with his assistant have resurfaced after London police charged the actor and comedian with rape on Friday.

The resurfaced interview is from a phone interview that aired on BBC 2 Radio with DJ Jimmy Savile from 2007. The clip begins with Savile stating that if Brand had a sister the actor and the DJ could meet. Brand shared that he does not have a sister, but that he has a personal assistant that will do anything he says.

"I've got a personal assistant and part of her job description is that anyone I demand she greets, meets, massages, she has to do it. She is very attractive," Brand said, according to the clip from TMZ.

"Right, so you want my assistant to meet you naked? That's not going to be a problem," Brand says before the clip cuts out.

Brand's eerie interaction comes after he was charged with one count of oral rape, one count of rape, one count of indecent assault and two counts of sexual assault. The allegations stem from incidents between 1999 and 2005.

"We have concluded that Russell Brand should be charged with offenses including rape, sexual assault and indecent assault," Metro police shared, according to Yahoo.

"The Crown Prosecution Service reminds everyone that criminal proceedings are active, and the defendant has the right to a fair trial. It is extremely important that there be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings," the police continued.

Brand has also issued his own statement about the allegations against him where he slammed the British legal system and denied the allegations made against him.

"When I was younger, I was a fool before I lived in the light of the Lord. I was a drug addict, a sex addict and an imbecile," Brand shared. "But what I never was, was a rapist. I pray that you can see that."

Brand is due in court in Britain on May 2, 2025. The actor shared that he looks forward to defending himself against the charges.