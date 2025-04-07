Pop icons Madonna and Sir Elton John have officially ended their decades-long feud—and it all went down backstage at Saturday Night Live.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Madonna revealed she attended Elton John's SNL performance this weekend and finally confronted the singer, whose music inspired her as a teenager.

"I needed to go backstage and confront him," she wrote. "When I met him, the first thing out of his mouth was, 'Forgive Me'—and the wall between us fell down."

The reunion marked a powerful "full-circle" moment for Madonna, who recalled sneaking out to see Elton perform live in Detroit during high school—an experience that changed her life.

"It helped me to understand that it was OK to be different—to stand out—to take the road less traveled by. In fact, it was essential."

The two artists embraced, and Elton reportedly told Madonna he had written a song for her and wanted to collaborate.

Their reconciliation follows a very public feud that began in the early 2000's with Elton accusing Madonna of lip-syncing during an awards speech. Over the years, they traded sharp words and icy glances—including at the 2012 Golden Globes when Madonna beat Elton for Best Original Song.

Now, fans can look forward to a potential collaboration between two titans of pop music.