Gleb Savchenko has opened up about his recent split from Brooks Nader, providing new details on their breakup.

In a statement released to Page Six on Monday, "Dancing With the Stars" professional dancer Gleb Savchenko revealed he was taken aback to discover the end of his relationship with Nader through media coverage, rather than directly from her.

"I was surprised to learn through article(s) published today ... that Brooks has ended our relationship," Savchenko, 41, said. "The last communication I received from her was a text on April 6, asking to speak. I called her today in response, but she has not replied."

Savchenko disclosed that their last time together was in late March, during a visit to New York where he had gone to show support for Nader's business endeavors.

"I traveled to New York on March 31 and April 1 to support her," Savchenko said. He also mentioned that he filmed an episode of an untitled reality show that Nader is currently working on with her three sisters, PageSix said.

Despite their demanding work lives and different career paths, Gleb Savchenko shared that he and his partner shared a strong emotional bond.

He noted that although she felt emotional about his departure, his commitment to completing his four-month "Dancing with the Stars" tour at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood required him to return.

"I am still processing everything, and while I don't have all the answers, I wish Brooks the best moving forward."

The couple, who met during Season 33 of "Dancing with the Stars" in 2024, initially sparked dating rumors through their on-screen chemistry, flirty social media posts, and public outings.

Though they never officially labeled their relationship, their playful interactions kept fans guessing about the true nature of their connection.

DWTS partners and on-again, off-again couple Brooks Nader and Glen Savchenko call it quits 💔 pic.twitter.com/xbyG2lsoSD — Chicks (@Chicks) April 7, 2025

Savchenko Denies Infidelity Claims After Breakup with Brooks Nader

Despite speculation, Savchenko denied recent reports claiming he had cheated on Nader. "Any reports claiming I cheated are untrue," he firmly stated, addressing the allegations head-on.

While the pair's romance seemed to hit a rough patch in late 2024, they had reconciled and appeared to be on good terms, even spending holidays together.

However, Nader reportedly ended the relationship again, citing concerns that Savchenko had been unfaithful. Savchenko chose not to comment on the breakup when contacted by People magazine.

Following the split, both Nader and Savchenko shared their emotional states on TikTok. Nader posted a video featuring her parents comforting her, while Savchenko shared a lighthearted clip, addressing gossip with a wink and cowboy hat.

Their relationship has had its ups and downs, from public PDA to private struggles. Both stars, who had gone through their own personal separations before meeting, seemed to enjoy their connection despite the pressures. As Savchenko moves forward with his career, he continues to wish Nader well.

In a recent interview, Nader spoke about her admiration for Savchenko, calling him "amazing" and noting that she never expected to still be seeing him months later.