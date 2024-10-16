Spoiler alert! The "Dancing with the Stars" journey may be over for both Gleb Savchenko and his partner, Brooks Nader, but it seems like that things are heating up between them.

On the Tuesday episode of Harry Jowsey's "Boyfriend Material" podcast, the professional dancer, 41, sung praises for Nader, 28.

"We get along very well, and she's the one that started this whole thing, like, 'Let's do TikToks,'" Savchenko said on the podcast. "She's so good with this."

When the host pressed him on whether he's in love with his partner, the "DWTS" star merely said, "I don't know, maybe."

The podcast was not the only time that Savchenko had very positive things to say about the model. During their elimination, Savchenko had nothing but praises for his partner.

"I want to thank you for an amazing season, it was so unexpected," he said. "I had a blast working with you."

"You are super talented, and I love you," the pro dancer added.

For her part, Nader said that "It's been amazing, and we had so much fun."

Savchenko and Nader are the most recent to be eliminated from the competition despite not being the lowest-scoring team for the night. The pair performed a salsa routine to J Balvin and Willy William's "Mi Gente."

Just last month, a source told Us Weekly that the two are "hooking up."

"It's casual for now, and they're both just having fun," the source said, adding that the pair has been "very flirtatious from the beginning of rehearsals."

"They aren't dating, but they're enjoying spending time together and getting to know each other," the source clarified.