The morning before the season 33 finale on Nov. 26, "Dancing With the Stars" contestant Brooks Nader went into detail about her breakup with partner Gleb Savchenko during a TikTok livestream.

According to People, Nader went on to claim that Savchenko had sent a breakup text, telling her "Picked up my stuff. I'm going to Joshua Tree tomorrow for a few nights. We should have a conversation but I think I'm done."

"I care about you. I think you're an amazing person," the message continued. "You always have a special place in my heart. I love you."

This message was sent on Oct. 23.

Nader revealed she did not respond to him despite the emotional content of the message. Days later, she said that Savchenko contacted her again.

"On Oct. 25, he said, 'I miss you,' and then on Oct. 26, he texted, 'I'm so sorry, I want to talk to you. I actually miss you,'" she explained.

Savchenko had previously explained ending their relationship by text, saying he wanted to say his piece without being sidetracked in conversation.

"Sometimes you can be mixed up in a conversation, so I always like to write everything down," he told TooFab.

The pair will join forces once again when "Dancing With the Stars" crowns its season 33 champion.

Rehearsal videos have emerged of Nader and Savchenko appearing to get rather close, with one clip showing an off-stage kiss between the pair.

Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko are looking VERY cozy in rehearsals for the #DWTS finale! 👀😘 https://t.co/QDq9VMyNw0 — ExtraTV (@extratv) November 26, 2024

Their relationship status remains unclear, but Savchenko hinted the answers could be found online. "Everything's on TikTok," he said in an interview with E! News earlier this month.