ESPN host Stephen A. Smith's career lies within sports, but he is not opposed to trying out a career in politics.

In the past, Smith shared that he would not run for president, however, Smith recently spoke at the National Association of Broadcasters convention on April 7 and shared that he has changed his mind.

"Over the last few weeks, I've had no choice but to get more serious about it. 've been approached by people on Capitol Hill. I've been approached by people who are elected officials in office, whether it's governors or mayors or what have you. People have legitimately, seriously, asked me about it," Smith said at the event, according to Fox News.

Smith shared that he does not have a desire to be a politician, but he is not closing that door for the future.

"I'm gonna keep my options open. I'm going to entertain the possibility," the sports commentator added.

Smith echoed his statement in a post to his X account, revealing that he is "leaving all doors" open at this time.

"Time to stop messing around. Life is great. Especially at ESPN/Disney. Hate the thought of being a politician. But sick of this mess. So I'm officially leaving all doors open," Smith wrote.

So I’m officially leaving all doors open https://t.co/n6BmAOKjiv — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) April 7, 2025

Smith shared at the convention that he would look at running more seriously around 2026 or 2027 and only if he had a " legitimate shot to win the presidency of the United States."

In the past, the sports commentator has been outspoken when it comes to how he feels about politicians, calling them "professional beggars," according to Forbes.

His comments come after a Jan. 27 poll that had Smith at 2 percent in the Democratic party if the election was held that day.