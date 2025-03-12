Stephen A. Smith is not backing down from addressing his confrontation with LeBron James. On Tuesday, he elaborated on his version of events, describing the exchange with the Lakers star as "weak" and "bulls***."

The ESPN analyst appeared on 'Gil's Arena' with Gilbert Arenas, where he was asked about the incident that took place on March 6 during the Lakers' game against the New York Knicks.

Damn LeBron stepped to Stephen A Smith👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/ZJIDcPU4dL — LegendOfWinning (@LegendOfWinning) March 7, 2025

Smith explained that he would have preferred James to handle things differently, particularly in a more private setting. However, he recognized that he was not speaking to LeBron the basketball player in that moment, but rather LeBron the father.

"He said, 'Yo, you gotta stop talking s*** about my son. You gotta stop f***ing with my son. That's my son, that's my son,'" Smith recounted.

"I said 'Yo, let's talk later.' He was like, 'Nah f*** that, you gotta stop f***ing with my son.' And I said, 'Alright, though.'"

Smith, who is 57, recalled that earlier in the game, he locked eyes with Bronny James, who seemed visibly upset. He believes James took notice of his son's expression, which led to the confrontation.

Initially, Smith had no plans to discuss the situation on his show, but once news of the altercation spread widely, he was told that he had no choice but to address it publicly.

The situation has sparked debate over who was in the right. Former NBA star Dwyane Wade has made it clear that he supports James, telling TMZ Sports that he would have reacted in the same way if it were his own son being criticized.

As of now, James has not made any public comments regarding the incident.