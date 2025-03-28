ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith has admitted to making a mistake regarding LeBron James' attendance at Kobe Bryant's memorial service in 2020.

The sports commentator clarified his remarks after initially stating that the Lakers superstar was not present at the event, which honored the late Hall of Famer at the then-Staples Center.

Smith's comment, made during Thursday's episode of "First Take," quickly sparked backlash among NBA fans. However, later in the day, Smith took to social media to set the record straight, TMZ said.

"My apologies and clarification," Smith wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "I misspoke in Hour #1 of @FirstTake today when I intimated that LeBron did not attend Kobe Bryant's memorial."

James was, in fact, at the memorial, though he requested not to be shown on the official livestream, according to multiple reports.

In a follow-up statement on "First Take," Smith acknowledged the error and admitted he should not have brought up the subject at all.

"I corrected myself in Hour #2 when I acknowledged he was indeed in attendance. My mistake. Should not have even broached that subject. It was not my main point," he explained.

My apologies and clarification. I misspoke in Hour#1 of @FirstTake today when I intimated that LeBron did not attend Kobe Bryant’s memorial. I corrected myself in Hour#2 when I acknowledged he was indeed in attendance. My mistake. Should not have even broached that subject. It… — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) March 27, 2025

Stephen A. Smith Refuses to Back Down in LeBron James Dispute

Despite issuing an apology for this specific claim, Smith remained firm on other criticisms he had directed at James.

Among them was his disapproval of James' absence from Dwyane Wade's Hall of Fame induction, even though the four-time NBA champion was dealing with a medical emergency involving his son, Bronny James, at the time.

"I retract NOTHING else that I said," Smith stated. "Have a nice day."

Smith and James have been engaged in an ongoing feud, with tensions escalating in recent weeks.

Their rift was further fueled by a courtside confrontation between the two regarding Smith's comments about Bronny James.

According to Marca, the exchange has led to multiple back-and-forth statements, with James recently making remarks on "The Pat McAfee Show" that many interpreted as a response to Smith.

Fans were quick to call out Smith's incorrect claim, with some even questioning why he chose to revisit such a sensitive moment.

Social media users criticized the ESPN personality for using Bryant's tragic passing as part of his argument against James.

"I ask that we please stop giving the man attention now. Thanks," one fan wrote in response to the controversy.

James has yet to address Smith's latest comments publicly, but history suggests he may choose to let his actions on the court do the talking.