Aimee Lou Wood has opened up about the challenging experience of filming intimate scenes in "Sex Education," revealing how she felt "exposed" and isolated due to her character's extreme moments of vulnerability.

In a recent interview with GQ Hype, the actress, known for playing Aimee Gibbs in the hit Netflix series, shared that filming those intense scenes made her feel as though she was the only one in the main cast going to such extremes.

Reflecting on her experience during the first season of "Sex Education," Aimee admitted that while she was committed to her character, the lack of similar scenes from other main cast members left her feeling singled out.

"In the first season, no one else in the main cast actually went to the extremes I went to, and so I think that's what made me feel exposed," she explained.

However, Aimee found comfort and a new perspective while filming "The White Lotus," a role she played in the critically acclaimed HBO series, TMZ said.

In "The White Lotus," Aimee's character, Chelsea, also participated in intimate scenes, but she found herself feeling more comfortable and confident in handling them this time around.

"The White Lotus" Helped Aimee Lou Wood Find Confidence in Intimate Scenes

A turning point came during a conversation with her co-stars, Michelle Monaghan and Carrie Coon, who also had scripted sex scenes.

According to DailyMail, they discussed why nudity was necessary for their storylines, which helped Aimee feel more secure in her decisions. "It made me feel so much better," she said. "What bothered me about "Sex Ed," that I'm only just realizing, is not what I did; it's the fact that I felt like I was the only one."

While Aimee found some peace in her "The White Lotus" role, she still faced insecurities. On set, it was revealed that series creator Mike White had advocated for Aimee's casting, ensuring she was chosen for the role.

Although the intention was supportive, Aimee's internal insecurities led her to believe that HBO didn't want her. She laughed off her thoughts, saying, "My little head goes, 'HBO didn't want me. And I know why HBO didn't want me, it's because I'm ugly.'"

Aimee shared that playing her character in "Sex Education" was initially challenging due to the vulnerability it required.

Over time, she has come to better understand the pressures she faced during filming.

She also noted the support she received from intimacy coordinators and the reassurance from Mike White, the director, who emphasized that she would never be asked to do anything outside her comfort zone.

Despite her increased confidence on "The White Lotus," Aimee still grappled with body image insecurities, especially during bikini scenes.

She noted that these moments made her more self-conscious about her appearance compared to the intimacy of sex scenes, where the focus was more on the character's emotions and actions.