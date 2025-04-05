The highly anticipated finale of "The White Lotus" Season 3 is set to air this Sunday, with stars of the show promising a jaw-dropping conclusion.

The finale, titled Amor Fati (Latin for "love of fate"), will be the most extended episode in the show's history, clocking in at 90 minutes. Among the most pressing questions expected to be answered in the finale is the identity of the body seen in the opening flash-forward, the fate of beloved character Belinda (played by Natasha Rothwell), and who is behind the shooting as seen in the pilot episode.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, actress Charlotte Le Bon (who plays Chloe) said fans may hate creator Mike White after they see the season episode. BLACKPINK's Lalisa Manobal (who plays Mook) teased: "You're not ready for it."

White himself hinted at a shocking ending, noting that the finale is everything he set out to make.

"As a filmmaker, it's a piece of work where I'm like, 'I can't believe I did that,'" he said.

It is important to note that only a few of the stars of the show allegedly know precisely how the third season ends. It was previously reported that White and the other producers wrote at least six different fake endings to prevent leaks. These endings were then distributed to different people. Furthermore, White had only allowed specific cast and crew to be present during the filming of certain pivotal moments in the finale.

Season 3 of "The White Lotus" has achieved record-breaking viewership. The season premiere drew 2.4 million viewers across HBO and Max platforms, a 57% increase from the Season 2 opener and a staggering 155% rise from the series debut in 2021. By Episode 7, the show reached its highest single-episode audience ever, with 4.8 million viewers tuning in on March 30.

HBO reports that the season is averaging an impressive 15 million viewers per episode, factoring in delayed streaming—a near match to Season 2's average of 15.5 million over a lomore extended period.