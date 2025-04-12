A New York jury has found filmmaker James Toback responsible for sexually abusing 40 women and ordered him to pay $1.68 billion in damages, one of the largest verdicts of its kind in the state's history.

The jury ruled that Toback must pay $280 million in compensatory damages and an additional $1.4 billion in punitive damages, TMZ said.

The decision was announced following a civil trial brought under New York's Adult Survivors Act, which temporarily allowed survivors of sexual assault to sue even if the alleged abuse happened years ago.

Toback, 80, is known for writing the Oscar-nominated film "Bugsy" and directing "Two Girls and a Guy."

He represented himself in court and continued to deny all allegations, stating that any sexual encounters were consensual. However, the jury sided with the women, whose claims span from 1979 to 2014.

"For decades, I carried this trauma in silence, and today, a jury believed me. Believed us," said Mary Monahan, the lead accuser in the case. "This verdict is more than a number — it's a declaration. We are not disposable. We are not liars."

Jury Finds Toback Liable for Luring and Abusing Women

The lawsuit included claims that Toback used his influence in the film industry to lure young women and then abused them using manipulation, threats, and force.

According to USA Today, many of the women involved are now in their 30s and 40s. Some testified anonymously, while others, like Monahan, spoke publicly.

Attorney Brad Beckworth, who represented the women, called the outcome a major victory for survivors. "This verdict is about justice," Beckworth said. "But more importantly, it's about taking power back from abusers and returning it to those he tried to silence."

Beckworth added that the jury's decision sends a powerful message: abuse by people in power will not be ignored, even years later.

Toback first faced public accusations in 2017 during the rise of the #MeToo movement. By 2018, nearly 400 women had come forward, including well-known actresses like Selma Blair and Rachel McAdams, who detailed their own disturbing encounters with the director.

Despite the verdict, it is unclear if Toback can pay the full amount. Court filings describe him as "financially destitute."

The Harvard Club of New York was named in the original lawsuit for allegedly allowing Toback to use its facilities to meet victims. The club, however, was not part of the trial's final outcome.