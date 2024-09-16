Sean "Diddy" Combs was arrested in New York City Monday after being indicted by a grand jury.

The disgraced hip-hop mogul was taken into federal custody and brought to the FBI field office in Manhattan, TMZ and The New York Times reported.

The charges in the indictment have not been made public as of this writing.

However, Combs faces several lawsuits accusing him of rape, sexual assault, sex trafficking and other disturbing allegations.

His homes in Los Angeles and Miami were also raided by federal agents in March in connection with a sex trafficking probe.

Combs has denied all allegations against him in the lawsuits.

However, he released an apology video in May after CNN published surveillance footage of him assaulting one of his accusers, ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, in a hotel in 2016.

Combs' lawyer released a statement following the arrest, telling TMZ: "We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney's Office."

"Sean 'Diddy' Combs is a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man, and proven philanthropist who has spent the last 30 years building an empire, adoring his children, and working to uplift the Black community," attorney Marc Agnifilo added.

The rapper's lawyer went on to insist that while his client is not a perfect person, he is "not criminal."

"To his credit Mr. Combs has been nothing but cooperative with this investigation and he voluntarily relocated to New York last week in anticipation of these charges," Agnifilo said in his statement. "Please reserve your judgment until you have all the facts. These are the acts of an innocent man with nothing to hide, and he looks forward to clearing his name in court."