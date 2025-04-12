Prince Harry says his "worst fears" have been confirmed after spending two days in court fighting for his family's safety in the UK.

The Duke of Sussex, 40, is challenging the British government's decision to remove automatic police protection for him and Meghan Markle after they stepped down as senior royals in 2020.

"This one has always mattered the most," Harry said after leaving London's Royal Courts of Justice on April 9. "People would be shocked by what's being held back." He added that the legal case has left him "exhausted and overwhelmed."

Harry's legal team argues that the security decision was unfair and that he was treated differently from other public figures, including former prime ministers and celebrities.

According to People, the decision was made by a government committee called RAVEC, which includes royal aides close to King Charles III. Harry believes this group did not follow proper rules and should not have the final say.

The court heard that Queen Elizabeth had supported Harry and Meghan's need for protection, but just one month later, it was taken away.

Prince Harry Fights to Protect Meghan and Their Kids

This change happened shortly after the couple moved to the US and started their new life in California with their children, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3.

Even now, Harry worries for his family's safety when visiting the UK. He believes removing security was a tactic to force him and Meghan back into royal duties. "That was hard to swallow," he admitted.

While Harry was in court, Meghan was seen in New York City on April 10 with heavy private security, including a four-car motorcade, PageSix said.

A source told Page Six the security detail seemed "totally over-the-top." Questions remain about who paid for it and whether any city resources were used.

Prince Harry's involvement in this legal dispute represents just one of several legal battles he has pursued in recent years.

He recently won an eight-figure settlement from a British tabloid for phone hacking. But this case, he said, is about much more—it's about protecting his wife and children.

The court's final decision may take weeks. Still, Harry made it clear he won't stop. "I'm driven by exposing injustice," he said. The day after leaving court, he traveled to Ukraine to visit a medical clinic, continuing his public work despite personal struggles.