Prince Harry has spoken out against what he believes is unfair treatment after being stripped of his government-funded security in the UK.

During a rare court appearance on Tuesday, his lawyer argued that Harry was not treated equally and that officials failed to follow their own safety review process.

In 2020, Harry lost his British police protection after stepping down from his royal duties and moving to the United States with his wife, Meghan Markle.

Now living in California, Harry says he and his family still face serious threats when visiting the UK.

Shaheed Fatima, Harry's attorney, told the Court of Appeal that the decision to offer "bespoke" security — protection only when needed — was not only unfair but also unsafe, AP News said.

"The appellant does not accept that bespoke means better," Fatima said. "It means he has been singled out for different, unjustified, and inferior treatment."

A government lawyer disagreed, saying Harry's claims were based on a misunderstanding of how the security process works. James Eadie, the government's lawyer, said Harry's arguments ignored the full picture. "It involves a continued failure to see the wood for the trees," he said.

Prince Harry Fights for Security in UK Court

Three appeal judges are holding the hearing. A written decision will be made later, but some of the hearings were held in private due to sensitive security issues.

Harry arrived in court with a small security team and waved to cameras before entering through a private door.

Harry, 40, is the younger son of King Charles III. According to CBS News, he has been outspoken in legal battles against both the UK government and British tabloids.

Though he rarely appears in court, he made headlines last year when he testified in a phone hacking case, becoming the first senior royal to do so in over 130 years.

Harry says he still faces danger when returning to Britain. His legal team revealed that he has been the target of at least two serious threats since losing police protection.

One included an online call by Al-Qaeda for his assassination. Another involved a high-speed chase by paparazzi in New York.

He had also tried to pay for UK police protection himself, but the court rejected that offer. A judge ruled that public officers should not be used as "private bodyguards for the wealthy."

Although Harry dropped a recent libel case, he won a major lawsuit in 2023 over phone hacking. He also secured an apology and payout from Rupert Murdoch's UK tabloids earlier this year over privacy violations.