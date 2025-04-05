It's been a difficult week for Prince Harry as it is full of personal and professional blows, with some considering if his days in the royal family — even his marriage — are becoming uncertain.

The Duke of Sussex is going through a challenging time – from resigning from a charity to reportedly feeling more alone than ever.

The 40-year-old royal was all over the news for stepping down from his role as patron of Sentebale, a charity he co-founded with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho back in 2006. It has deep personal meaning to Harry, as this charity was created to honor the memory of his late mother, Princess Diana.

Yet, his departure from the organization has provoked a backlash, with the Chair of the charity, Dr. Sophie Chandauka, accusing him of "harassment and bullying." Chandauka also aimed at what she termed the "Sussex machine" — a phrase that has often been used to describe the couple's media brand.

Personal Struggles: King Charles' Health and Family Strain

Just when it seemed it couldn't get any worse for Harry with the charity dispute, news broke that he had been hospitalized because his father, King Charles, had been hospitalized due to cancer treatment side effects.

According to reports, the Duke heard about his father's health condition through the media, like most people. He had a difficult relationship with his family—Harry made a brief trip to the UK when news broke of King Charles' cancer diagnosis earlier this year, but only managed to get a 30-minute visit before returning to California.

However, although he returned to the UK in May 2024 for the Invictus Games, he did not see any family and went back to the US after he had completed his work there.

Feeling Like the 'Spare' Once Again

A friend of Harry's said the Duke had been struggling with isolation and loneliness.

"First, he was a spare to William, now he's increasingly looking like a spare to Meghan—and it's not a great look," an insider shared with The Sun. "He misses his family terribly, but no one is speaking to him anymore. He just wants to go for a beer with the guys, but his only friends are just the husbands of Meghan's friends."

Relationship with Meghan and Princess Eugenie Strained

As Ever, which Meghan has been focused on launching, contrasted with apparently Harry's personal life plummeting. Amid reports, his bond with cousin Princess Eugenie has reportedly "soured," further distancing him from the royal fold.

It is the question of whether Harry has already become a mere afterthought in his marriage, as these actions put the spotlight on Meghan and her work.