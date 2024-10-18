Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor were seen having an awkward interaction outside of their son's daycare center while they are both in the midst of a trying divorce.

Cartwright, wearing a white sweatsuit and sneakers, appeared frustrated, while Taylor, dressed in a hoodie and black pants, seemed eager to engage her in conversation.

According to 'Page Six,' who obtained photos of the exchange, Cartwright abruptly walked away mid-discussion, leaving Taylor still speaking. A third person accompanied them during the encounter. At one point, Cartwright glanced at her phone, seemingly ignoring Taylor's continued attempts to communicate.

Sources close to the estranged couple described the ups and downs they experience while co-parenting and navigating their split to the outlet.

"Every day is different for Taylor and Cartwright while navigating their divorce, as they experience lots of ups and downs depending on the day," a source explained. Another insider added, "Some days are harder and more tumultuous than the others for the estranged couple, who have shared similar sentiments in recent times."

After announcing their separation in February, Cartwright filed for divorce in August, seeking both legal and physical custody of Cruz. However, Taylor made an error in his initial court filing, accidentally granting Cartwright full custody of their son. He later clarified that the mistake would be corrected.

A representative explained, "Jax and Brittany have already long resolved all matters related to custody of Cruz and will continue to work together privately for the best interest of their son, which remains their overriding concern." Cartwright responded to the mix-up on Instagram, humorously commenting, "Filling out paperwork is hard for some people."

Since then, Taylor has refiled for divorce. Meanwhile, Cartwright reportedly had a brief fling with Taylor's friend, Julian Sensley, following their breakup. When asked about her relationship status at a recent event, Cartwright remarked that she was "enjoying being single."

The former couple also notably avoided each other at 'Us Weekly's' Reality Star of the Year event.