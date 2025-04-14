In a strong response on social media, actress Aimee Lou Wood voiced her disappointment over a recent "Saturday Night Live" (SNL) skit that mocked her appearance.

The "White Lotus" star called the spoof "mean" and "unfunny," sharing that she felt hurt by how she was portrayed.

According to DailyMail, the sketch, aired over the weekend, included a parody of Wood's character, Chelsea, with comedian Sarah Sherman wearing oversized fake teeth and using an exaggerated accent.

While the segment mainly focused on political figures, Wood's character stood out as the only non-political target. "Fluoride? What's that?" Sherman joked in the skit, in a clear mockery of Wood's voice and smile.

The next day, Wood, 31, took to Instagram Stories to call out the show. "I did find the 'SNL' thing mean and unfunny xo. (Felt righteous, might delete later)," she wrote.

In another post, she added, "Such a shame cuz I had such a great time watching it a couple of weeks ago. Yes, take the piss for sure — that's what the show is about — but there must be a cleverer, more nuanced, less cheap way?"

Aimee Lou Wood Calls Out SNL, Fans Rally Behind Her

Fans quickly backed her up, agreeing that the skit went too far. One supporter commented that Wood had helped them feel better about their own teeth and appearance.

Wood also cleared up confusion about past comments regarding her role on "The White Lotus."

She clarified that HBO never called her "ugly," a rumor that had spread following a recent interview. "Nobody at HBO called me ugly!!" she explained, adding that it was her own "imposter syndrome" that led her to believe that.

"Mike [White] had to say, 'Please let me have the ugly girl!'" she joked about how the show's creator supported her casting, emphasizing that it came from a place of encouragement, PageSix said.

Later, Wood revealed that SNL reached out to her and apologized for the sketch.

Still, the actress remains frustrated with how much attention is paid to her teeth rather than her acting. "It's like now I'm just a pair of front teeth," she told the Sunday Times.

While some see her look as refreshing and natural, Wood is tired of the focus. "Can I talk about my character?" she asked. "Why am I talking about my gnashers?"