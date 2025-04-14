Tristan Thompson is once again facing public criticism, this time for omitting any mention of his youngest son, Theo, in a recent birthday tribute dedicated to his daughter, True.

On Saturday, the 34-year-old NBA player celebrated True's 7th birthday by posting heartfelt words and family photos to Instagram.

"Happy birthday Twinny!! My TuTu is 7 today!! I can't believe how time flies," he wrote. "You bring your brothers, mommy, and all your cousins so much happiness... Daddy always got you. I love you Twin."

The post featured several family photos, including images of True alongside her younger brother Tatum, 2, and older half-brother Prince, 8.

Khloé Kardashian's niece, Dream, also appeared in one snapshot taken at Tatum's dinosaur-themed birthday celebration last year, PageSix said.

Notably absent from all the images, however, was Theo—Tristan Thompson's son with fitness model Maralee Nichols—prompting further public scrutiny.

Fans were quick to point out the absence. "Where's your other kid?" one user asked. "You're missing one of your children," wrote another. A third said, "Imagine in a few years that kid sees this and realizes what's going on?"

Tristan Thompson's son, Theo, was born in December 2021. His arrival came shortly after Thompson and Khloé Kardashian began the surrogacy process for their son, Tatum, highlighting the overlap in timelines that later drew public attention.

Tristan Thompson is under fire once again, this time for noticeably excluding his son Theo from a recent Instagram post.https://t.co/xVmtsqswzs — Kelly (@kellycoffeybehr) April 13, 2025

DNA Test Confirmed Tristan Thompson Fathered Theo in 2022

Initially, Thompson denied paternity. However, a DNA test conducted in January 2022 confirmed that he is indeed Theo's father.

Following the confirmation of the paternity test, Thompson publicly acknowledged that he is the father of Maralee Nichols' child.

He stated that he accepts full responsibility and expressed a commitment to co-parenting their son in a respectful and cooperative manner.

Despite that promise, Thompson has never been seen publicly with Theo.

According to TheBlast, In 2022, Tristan Thompson reached a legal agreement to provide Maralee Nichols with $10,000 per month in child support for their son, Theo.

As of March 2024, he was additionally ordered to pay $58,000 in backdated support payments.

Some fans have taken to social media to accuse Thompson of pretending Theo doesn't exist. One person commented, "It's sweet and all... but kids remember this stuff."

The situation also reopened wounds from Thompson's rocky relationship with Kardashian. After the news of Theo broke, he apologized publicly to her, saying, "Khloé, you don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. I am so incredibly sorry."