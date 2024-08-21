Tristan Thompson was spotted out with a woman fans say look like his ex's sister.

Khloé Kardashian and the Cleveland Cavaliers basketball player's on-again-off-again relationship has being a media staple since 2016. After Thompson's numerous infidelity scandals throughout their six year relationship, the pair currently co-parenting their two children; True, 6, and Tatum, 2.

Now, Thompson is going viral after he was pictured on a date with a Kim Kardashian look-alike, according to 'In Touch.' Thompson was spotted at Giorgio Baldi, a Santa Monica restaurant, with the unidentified woman on Monday. The pair spent nearly two hours at the eatery before leaving in separate cars, per the outlet.

See the photos here.

Khloé, 40, and Thompson parted ways for good when word came out that he had cheated on Kardashian and had fathered a baby outside of their relationship. This coincided with the preparations for their son Tatum to be born.

Back in May, Khloé spoke about their public separation on an episode of Hulu's 'The Kardashians.'

"I feel like the past couple years have been — I don't know if traumatic is too big of a word — but I feel like the past couple years, or maybe the past decade, has really been a very heavy time in my life," she said. "And I don't necessarily get a lot of time to just like, heal."

Since the two have separated, she has had that time to find peace, reflect, and grow. She made it clear to her 33-year-old ex that a romantic reunion between them is not on the table.

"I get why he would think that, so it's my job to set boundaries that my actions show otherwise," the 'Good American' co-founder said. "I keep it very short and sweet and make sure he knows it's always about the kids because it's so easy to fall back into [habits]. I can't let those old habits easily come into my life. It's just not what I want."