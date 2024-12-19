Tristan Thompson has finally cleared his substantial child support debt of $224,000 owed to Jordan Craig, the mother of his firstborn son Prince.

According to 'The US Sun,' Craig had taken legal action in 2023, pushing for court intervention to garnish Thompson's salary after mounting frustration over missed payments.

The timing of the debt clearance is particularly interesting, as it coincides with Thompson's career revival. After signing back with the Cleveland Cavaliers in September 2024, the player also made a curious financial move, taking out a $1 million loan against his Hidden Hills mansion - a property he purchased for $12.5 million in December 2022.

Thompson's financial dealings and personal life have been under constant media spotlight, largely due to his high-profile relationship with Khloé Kardashian and the multiple cheating scandals that followed.

He has four children in total: Prince with Jordan Craig, True and Tatum with Khloé Kardashian, and Theo with Maralee Nichols.

This latest development suggests Thompson might be working to clean up his public image and take more responsibility for his parental obligations.

While the settlement of this debt is a positive step, it remains to be seen whether this marks a genuine turning point in Thompson's responsibilities to the family he's created over the years.

Thompson has not commented on the situation.