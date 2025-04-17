Newly declassified FBI docs are giving new life to wild speculation about Marilyn Monroe's close relationship with President John F. Kennedy — and her potential pregnancy with the commander-in-chief during his presidential campaign in 1960.

The Hollywood star reportedly became pregnant while making "Let's Make Love" and told Kennedy confidentially after he had won the Democratic nomination, according to sources.

One insider told Radar Online, "Marilyn got pregnant halfway through the movie 'Let's Make Love,' in which she costarred with French actor Yves Montand."

"At the time, she was married to playwright Arthur Miller, but she was cheating on him with JFK."

The images from July 1960 — when Monroe was in the Big Apple for hair and makeup tests for "The Misfits" — allegedly show the star with a more generous form. "You can clearly see the rounded, protruding belly as Marilyn was just starting to show," the source said.

Though Monroe was no stranger to curves, the photos were said to have revealed something of a baby bump. Miller thought at the time it was Montand's baby, but Monroe reportedly knew the baby was really Kennedy's.

Pressure to Stay Quiet and Alleged Abortion

The source also claimed Monroe told Kennedy she was pregnant shortly after the Democratic National Convention. "JFK told her she couldn't have the baby because the scandal would ruin his chances of being elected," they said.

A few days later, Monroe flew back up to Nevada to continue filming "The Misfits." Although the official reason was that she was there for 10 days — "exhaustion" — she was hospitalized. But the insider claimed, "The truth is that Marilyn had an abortion."

Monroe was reportedly heartbroken after being rejected by Kennedy, but believed that one day he would leave his wife, Jacqueline Kennedy, for her. The source continued, "She continued to sleep with him."

For decades, speculation has swirled about Monroe's alleged romantic entanglements with both JFK and his brother, then-Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy. The insider revealed that MST became involved with RFK only after being "kept at arms-length" by the president.

Jackie Kennedy apparently demanded her husband end the affair — a request that followed Marilyn's now-iconic performance of "Happy Birthday, Mr. President" in May 1962. However, the source revealed, "But Jackie never knew anything about Marilyn being pregnant — or a hush-hush abortion."

"If she'd heard about a love child, she would have sent Kennedy packing in a heartbeat."

Death and Conspiracy Theories Linger

Monroe died in August 1962. The medical examiner determined that her Death was "probable suicide." Still, the circumstances around it have inspired conspiracy theories for decades.

The newly released files spark several conspiracy theories, one suggested by former author Norman Mailer that "huge motivation" lay with "right-wing" operatives in the CIA and FBI to shut Monroe up to preserve the Kennedy name. Radar Online reported that Monroe's plans included revealing information about her relationships with the Kennedy brothers and about her pregnancy.

"She had become a serious liability," the source concluded. "And some believe that led to her death."