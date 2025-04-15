Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas were seen together once again in London, adding more fuel to the rumors about their relationship.

The two actors were spotted on Sunday disembarking from Tom Cruise's private helicopter, following their arrival from Madrid. Ana brought her two dogs, Elvis and Salsa, along for the ride.

Cruise, 62, and de Armas, 36, looked relaxed as they landed at the London Heliport. De Armas wore a black leather jacket, a simple t-shirt, and baggy jeans, PageSix said.

Cruise kept it casual in a navy coat, white shirt, and beige pants. Neither of their representatives has commented on their recent outing.

This isn't the first time the pair has been seen together. Just last month, the pair was seen stepping off a helicopter in London. Earlier, in February, they were spotted dining together in Soho, further fueling public interest in their outings.

Although some reports said it was on Valentine's Day, sources confirmed it was the night before.

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas Reignite Project Rumors

At the time, the duo posed for photos with fans during the dinner. A source told People that they were not on a date but were dining with their agents.

The insider said they were "just friends" and that the meeting was about "discussing potential collaborations."

Another source confirmed in March that Cruise and de Armas are working on a future project together.

According to InStyle, Director Doug Liman, who previously worked with Cruise on "Edge of Tomorrow," was reportedly seen with them on the latest outing, adding weight to those collaboration rumors.

Both actors have had public relationships in the past. Tom Cruise was most recently rumored to be romantically linked to Spanish singer Victoria Canal, who dismissed the speculation last year. Prior to that, he was married to actresses Nicole Kidman and Katie Holmes.

He has three children from those relationships, including 18-year-old Suri.

De Armas, known for roles in "Knives Out and No Time to Die," dated Ben Affleck from 2020 to 2021.

She was also briefly married to Spanish actor Marc Clotet. Most recently, she was spotted kissing Manuel Anido Cuesta in Madrid last year.