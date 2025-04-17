After nearly two months after her sudden and tragic passing, the cause of death for actress Michelle Trachtenberg has finally been confirmed.

The "Gossip Girl" star died from complications related to diabetes mellitus, based on a statement from the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner.

The confirmation comes after weeks of silence and questions from both her grieving fans and the entire entertainment community, who watched the star quite literally grow up on screen.

According to Daily Mail UK, lab results led to the determination. However, it is not clear whether she was battling type 1 or type 2 diabetes.

Still, regardless, what is clear is that the 39-year-old had been dealing with serious health issues in the time leading up to her death.

Read more: Michelle Trachtenburg Was Working on Mattel Exposé Before Her Unexpected Death

One particularly concerning sign was a recent liver transplant Trachtenberg underwent prior to her passing — a major procedure typically reserved for people facing advanced liver failure.

While the exact cause of her liver issues wasn't shared, experts note that long-term alcohol use is a leading reason for liver transplants in the U.S.

A source close to Trachtenberg also revealed to Us Weekly that "whenever [they] spoke, there was something medically wrong" with the actress.

Trachtenberg "had back issues and then bone problems, and she also fell a few times," according to the pal.

Still, medical examiners ruled her death as "natural."

Adding another layer to the story, Trachtenberg's family had previously expressed religious reasons for not wanting her autopsy results to be made public. That silence only deepened the mystery surrounding her passing — and made today's confirmation feel all the more sobering.

For fans who grew up watching her onscreen — as the sharp-witted Dawn on Buffy, the icy Georgina on "Gossip Girl," or in beloved roles throughout the early 2000s — the news hits especially hard.

Throughout her final year, concerned fans and social media users often remarked on Trachtenberg's changing appearance — prompting the actress to speak out in January 2024 with a firm response.

"Explain to me how I look sick," she fired back on Instagram. "Did you lose a calendar and forget that I'm not 14? I'm 38. How sad for you to leave such a comment."

In a separate reply, she doubled down: "I've received several comments recently about my appearance. I have never had plastic surgery I am happy and healthy. Check yourself haters."