Michelle Trachtenberg died at age 39 on Wednesday, and fans are reflecting on some of her most memorable moments from one of her biggest career roles, including as Dawn Summers on "Buffy the Vampire Slayer."

Taking to social media, many fans shared their favorite scenes featuring Trachtenberg's character, particularly highlighting the emotional depth she brought to the role.

One fan recalled a touching moment between Dawn and Buffy (played by Sarah Michelle Gellar), where the sisters discuss their bond as a family. In the scene, Dawn holds Buffy's hand before the two embrace in a heartfelt hug.

"Dawn's contribution to the BTVS storyline is still one of my favourite plot twists of any show I've ever seen and she was the only person that could've played Buffy's sister. RIP Michelle Tratchenberg," the post was captioned.

Another user added that as their favorite scene as well.

"You have to be strong. Dawn, the hardest thing in this world... is to live in it... Be brave. Live. For me." - Buffy Summers



Another fan pointed out a powerful moment from the episode "The Body," where the Summers sisters struggle with the sudden loss of their mother.

"Rest in peace Michelle Trachtenberg. this entire episode never fails to bring me to tears but this scene in particular and the way Dawn refuses to meet Buffy's eyeline when she asks 'where's mom?' is genuinely heartbreaking.

Another X user highlighted another emotional exchange, where Dawn pleads with Buffy to stay with her, revisiting one of the series' most devastating moments.

one of the best and most emotional scenes to come out of Buffy… RIP Michelle Trachtenberg 💔 pic.twitter.com/UNCWRkgg6g — j (@jaketions) February 26, 2025

Trachtenberg gained prominence with her lead role in the 1996 Nickelodeon film "Harriet the Spy," portraying the curious and adventurous Harriet M. Welsch. Trachtenberg further solidified her place in television history with her portrayal of Dawn in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer." She also appeared as Georgina Sparks in the popular series "Gossip Girl," appearing in multiple episodes between 2008 and 2012.

According to Time, Trachtenberg was found unresponsive in her New York City apartment by her mother. The outlet reports that she had undergone a liver transplant and may have been experiencing complications related to the procedure. While the exact cause of death is believed to be natural, an official autopsy is pending to confirm the details.