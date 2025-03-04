Actress Michelle Trachtenberg, known for her roles in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and "Gossip Girl," was on the verge of a career breakthrough with a screenplay exposing toy giant Mattel before her sudden death last Wednesday.

The 39-year-old actress wrote "Toy Monster," an adaptation of Jerry Oppenheimer's 2009 book that delves into the controversial world of Mattel and aims to expose the company's alleged shady business practices. Trachtenburg collaborated with director and producer Casey Tebo on the screenplay.

Prior to the actress's sudden death, Tebo revealed to TMZ that they were close to securing backing from a major finance studio for the screenplay. The project has since been put on hold after her death, but Tebo said he is determined to have the project proceed in the future in honor of the late actress.

What Was the Screenplay About?

The screenplay is said to focus on the life of Jack Ryan, who transitioned from designing missiles for the Pentagon during the Cold War to becoming Mattel's chief engineer. It also delves into Ryan's involvement in creating iconic toys such as Barbie, Chatty Cathy, and Hot Wheels while exploring his life of excess.

Michelle Trachtenburg's Death

Trachtenburg's mother found the actress unresponsive in her New York City apartment on Feb. 26. The cause of death was ruled as "undetermined," which means there was inadequate information to assess how a person died or that the information they have was conflicting. The actress's family declined an autopsy for religious reasons—a request honored by the medical examiner's office. The New York Police Department said they do not suspect criminal involvement.

Friends and colleagues noted that Trachtenberg had been struggling with health issues in the year leading up to her death. A source told People magazine that she was "really, really sick" and had been open about her struggles with those close to her. Numerous reports also suggest that Trachtenberg had recently undergone a liver transplant, which may have led to complications.