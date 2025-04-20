Sutton Stracke respects Garcelle Beauvais's need for distance after the actress and former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star unfollowed all of her castmates on social media.

Stracke, who was once close friends with Beauvais, expressed understanding and support, saying, "I can only imagine that she needs a clean break right now. I love her and am giving her the space she needs."

According to PageSix, the friendship rift was highlighted when fans noticed that Beauvais had unfollowed Stracke, along with other cast members, including Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, and Bozoma Saint John.

The move stirred online chatter, especially since Beauvais had been one of Stracke's closest friends on the show.

Despite recent developments, Stracke continues to show her support, expressing confidence that she will handle the next phase of her journey with poise and determination.

Beauvais, 58, recently announced that she was leaving "RHOBH" after five seasons. In a heartfelt Instagram post in March, she shared, "It's been a wild ride — some amazing things have happened and some hard things have also happened, but it's been a ride nevertheless."

She explained that one of her main reasons for stepping away from the show was to spend more time with her twin sons, who are entering their senior year of high school.

Garcelle Beauvais Teases Exciting New Projects After "RHOBH" Exit

In addition to her family priorities, Beauvais teased that exciting career opportunities await her. " I have the most exciting projects that I am developing, producing and acting in," she shared, hinting at upcoming work without giving specifics.

Although she has stepped away from the show, Beauvais has not ruled out the possibility of returning in the future.

She told fans, "You never know, I might pop in sometime," a sentiment that kept hope alive for her fans and castmates alike, The News said.

The shift in their friendship dynamics was further amplified when Beauvais posted a cryptic message on Instagram earlier this week, which read, "YOU CHANGED. No. I healed. I learned. I grew. I set boundaries.

I stopped settling. I put myself first." Her followers speculated about the meaning of the post, which she captioned with a black heart and a prayer emoji.

Meanwhile, Stracke has remained gracious throughout the change, acknowledging the shifting dynamics without taking offense. Despite the unfollow, Stracke continues to support her friend's journey and wishes her nothing but success as she moves forward into this next chapter of her life.

Fans of "RHOBH" are still processing the fallout from the emotional Season 14 reunion, where Beauvais made a dramatic exit before the final reunion photo, declaring, "I'm out."