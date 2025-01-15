Kyle Richards has responded to fellow "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" cast member Sutton Stracke's recent implications about Mauricio Umansky's alleged infidelity during their marriage.

During the January 14 episode, Stracke, 53, created tension when she stated, "But you also had infidelity. Let's not forget that part," leaving Richards visibly stunned.

Speaking on the RHOBH After Show, Richards revealed details of their off-camera conversation following the incident. According to Richards, Stracke later claimed confusion about her statement, saying, "I don't know why I said that. I got so confused." However, Richards expressed skepticism about the authenticity of this explanation, stating, "Do I believe that was an actual accident? Absolutely not."

The situation was particularly sensitive given that Stracke had previously questioned Richards about wearing what she termed an "apology diamond" from Mauricio. Richards noted that Stracke had apologized to both Mauricio and their daughter Alexia for her previous comments, making her latest statement even more surprising.

"I'm like, 'We're friends. Why are you doing that?'" Richards said, explaining how the incident has affected their friendship. "Obviously a wall goes up for me."

This discussion comes in the context of Richards and Umansky's separation, announced in July 2023 after 27 years of marriage. During the season 13 reunion, Richards acknowledged that years of infidelity rumors had impacted their relationship, admitting that such speculation would "chip away" at her confidence despite Mauricio's reassurances.

While both Richards and Umansky have consistently denied cheating allegations throughout their marriage, Richards recently revealed at the reunion that there had been an incident that caused her to lose trust. Mauricio has not commented on Stracke's recent allegations, and his representatives have not responded to requests for comment.