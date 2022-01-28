It seems like Sutton Strack is ready to step down from the drama as she recently made a big move online after reportedly having an "explosive fight" with Erika Jayne while filming one of the episodes of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

According to Page Six, the reality star followed Tom Girardi's estranged wife again on Instagram a confrontation happened on the set of the show's new season.

An insider revealed that Sutton was "tired of the drama" that's been happening all over the internet, and she wanted to be "the bigger person."

"She doesn't need to engage in a fight that's between Garcelle [Beauvais] and Erika," the source added.

Per the outlet, the drama started circulating after Stracke, and Beauvais unfollowed the singer on Instagram a few days ago after the production captured on camera the reported "explosive fight."

According to an earlier source, Beauvais has been "coming" for Jayne in the new season, and they had a huge fight.

There has been an issue between Beauvais that led Jayne to confront her. The former reportedly found the incident "hurtful," as they exchanged harsh words to each other.

Following the reported argument, the two decided to unfollow Jayne online. The source also noted that there will be more drama in the upcoming season of "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

Beauvais and Stracke's relationship has been reportedly "gotten closer," and the insider mentioned that they have been "ganging up" on their co-star.

"Erika's relationships with Garcelle and Sutton have hardly improved since last season, and this fight certainly didn't help matters," the insider added.

Earlier this week, fans noticed that Beauvais removed Jayne's photos from her social media accounts, leading the latter to comment, "Well let me unfollow her back."

However, it appears that the singer still follows both of her co-stars.

The drama between the two stars started last season when they discussed Jayne's alleged involvement in an embezzlement scandal with Tom Girardi, especially when they confronted each other on the season's reunion. Jayne said some harsh words against her co-star.

At the time of this writing, neither of the three cast members have publicly commented on the reported feud between them.

Bravo and the show's production have not announced the official release date of "RHOBH's" 12th season.

