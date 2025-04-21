Pope Francis, who led the Catholic Church with a message of humility and inclusion, requested a modest burial in a simple underground tomb, according to a spiritual testament released by the Vatican following his death on April 21.

The 88-year-old pontiff died of a cerebral stroke followed by irreversible heart failure just hours after he came out for Easter Sunday greetings in St. Peter's Square.

Spiritual Testament Details Modest Wishes

The Vatican released a copy of the pope's will, dated June 29, 2022, which laid out his last wishes. Born Jorge Mario Bergoglio, Francis requested that he be buried in the Basilica of Saint Mary Major — one of the four papal basilicas, all located within Rome.

"Throughout my life, and during my ministry as a priest and bishop, I have always entrusted myself to the mother of our Lord, the Blessed Virgin Mary," the pope wrote, per The US Sun. "For this reason, I ask that my mortal remains rest—awaiting the day of the resurrection—in the Papal Basilica of Saint Mary Major."

The pope requested that his tomb be "in the ground; simple, without particular ornamentation, bearing only the inscription: Franciscus." He also specified the burial site to be between the Pauline and Sforza Chapels.

Francis said that he gave his final suffering to "to the Lord, for peace in the world and for fraternity among peoples."

Francis has looked frail in some of his recent public appearances, and on April 20, a day before his death, he made a brief appearance on Easter Sunday to tens of thousands of people.

"Brothers and sisters, Happy Easter," smiling and waving in his popemobile, the pope told the crowd that his Mass was delegated to Cardinal Angelo Comastri, who nonetheless gave the traditional blessing from the basilica's balcony.

But hours later, the Vatican camerlengo, Cardinal Kevin Farrell, announced the death of Francis.

"At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the home of the Father," Farrell said. "His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of his Church."

Ailing Health in Final Months

Earlier this year, Pope Francis spent time in the Gemelli hospital for treatment of double pneumonia and bronchitis. After 38 days, he was released on March 23.

Vatican sources had said in recent weeks that he had been serious and had needed changes in treatment because of what they referred to as a "complex clinical situation." Other reports said the pope privately told close aides he "might not make it this time."

Pope Francis — the first Jesuit pope and the first from the Americas — was elected in 2013. He was known for his pastoral style and for attention to the poor, and he chose not to live in the luxurious Apostolic Palace and instead took up residence in a guesthouse at the Vatican.

When he died, his last wish—"no gold, no marble"—echoed the basic tenets he represented during his papacy: humility, simplicity, and a compassion.