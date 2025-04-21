Pope Francis died on April 21, and the internet has since run rampant with theories connecting his death to social media star Trisha Paytas.

Social media has a running theory that Paytas' children are reincarnations of famous figures with the theory first gaining traction in 2022 when Paytas announced that she was in labor when Queen Elizabeth II passed away.

Now, users on X have speculated that Pope Francis is the latest celebrity to be connected to the Paytas theory.

"You're laughing. Pope Francis is about to be reincarnated as Trisha Paytas' baby and you're laughing," one X user wrote.

you're laughing. pope francis is about to be reincarnated as trisha paytas’ baby and you're laughing. — corben (@thecorbmeister) April 21, 2025

"Trisha Paytas being pregnant every time a figure of importance dies is actually insane omg," another added.

trisha paytas being pregnant every time a figure of importance dies is actually insane omg — a (@stanyelyah) April 21, 2025

"Is it any coincidence that trisha paytas is pregnant again and the pope dies?? she's collecting world leaders atp," someone else shared.

is it any coincidence that trisha paytas is pregnant again and the pope dies?? she's collecting world leaders atp pic.twitter.com/gyq48OcCuo — tom )|( (@rainingclitter) April 21, 2025

"Oh my god I just remembered Trisha paytas is pregnant... Welcome back, pope," a post on X read.

Oh my god I just remembered Trisha paytas is pregnant… Welcome back, pope pic.twitter.com/5Ns9nmCWZN — Sophie (@yung_ancestor) April 21, 2025

Check out more reactions from the internet below.

trisha paytas about to have another baby pic.twitter.com/AUZLJjbEFF — wia (@daeshumi) April 21, 2025

TRISHA PAYTAS' NEXT BABY WILL RESURRECT THE POPE pic.twitter.com/fw7tMgDeap — Cat 😼 (@bvmpinthat) April 21, 2025

why does something historic happen every time Trisha Paytas is pregnant — anna 🎥 (@berzattto) April 21, 2025

i didn’t know trisha paytas was pregnant! https://t.co/wH8g3fZ1rW — i can be your long lost pal (@PallaviGunalan) April 21, 2025

Paytas has addressed the rumors that her pregnancies coincide with deaths of important figures and expressed embarrassment that her name was trending alongside Queen Elizabeth's when the monarch passed away.

"Yesterday on the internet, I, for some reason, was trending. And I was so scared because I've been trying to stay out of drama and everything, and I realized the ultimate internet troll got trolled. And not in a good way. This was attention I did not want," Paytas said in a TikTok at the time.

"There was a great tragedy, it felt weird. I'm a millennial so I felt weird that people were meme-ing this death. I didn't want to make it about me. I'm so sorry to the royal family that my name was even trending under the Queen's, I was just so embarrassed," Paytas added.

However, Paytas could not escape the theory after it once again came up after her second pregnancy in 2023 after internet users suggest that her child could be the reincarnation of King Charles after his cancer diagnosis.

Paytas has yet to address the latest theories and memes that her third pregnancy could be connected to Pope Francis.