In the latest episode of "The Pre-Game," Kayla Nicole, 33, opened up about her struggles with trust in relationships, especially when it comes to cheating.

While she didn't name anyone directly, many believe her remarks were aimed at her former boyfriend, Travis Kelce, whom she dated on and off from 2017 to 2022.

"I have been conditioned to believe in a fairy tale of love and relationships," Nicole said. "You watch the Disney movies, you grow up in church. I was raised to believe that a man and woman...make this agreement, this promise to one another to hold each other accountable."

Nicole went on to explain that she hadn't personally experienced the kind of healthy, faithful relationship they were discussing.

Reflecting on her past, she admitted that being cheated on brought an intense sense of heartbreak and devastation—feelings that, she emphasized, could be truly overwhelming.

These words led fans to revisit past rumors that Kelce had cheated during their relationship.

Though Nicole has never publicly accused him of being unfaithful, she did admit that her past experiences with cheating still affect her today, DailyMail said.

"In my experience, I don't have successful, monogamous relationships without any element of cheating," she added. Nicole also made it clear she has never cheated on a partner herself.

Travis Kelce Denies 2020 Cheating Rumors Amid New Speculation

Kelce, 35, denied cheating back in 2020, calling the rumors "fake news" and "a lie." He insisted that cheating was not the reason for his split with Nicole.

According to PageSix, another ex-girlfriend of Kelce's, Maya Benberry — the winner of his 2016 reality show "Catching Kelce" — previously accused the NFL star of being unfaithful. In a deleted post, Benberry claimed that Kelce had already started dating Nicole before their own breakup was official.

She also warned Taylor Swift, Kelce's current girlfriend, saying, "Once a cheater, always a cheater."

Despite these accusations, a source close to Kelce told Page Six that none of his other public relationships included any claims of infidelity. "He's been in other very public relationships after that where no one else has said that he's cheated," the insider shared.

As of now, neither Kelce nor his team has responded to Nicole's recent comments. Meanwhile, he and Swift have kept a low profile in recent months, quietly celebrating nearly two years together since first being seen publicly in September 2023.