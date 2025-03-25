Kayla Nicole, media personality and ex-girlfriend of NFL star Travis Kelce, recently spoke out against the online hate she has received since Kelce's relationship with Taylor Swift became public.

During an episode of WNBA star Cameron Brink's podcast, "Straight to Cam," Nicole expressed frustration over the constant harassment she faces on social media and called for stricter regulations on online platforms, PageSix said.

"When it becomes too much, I just have to log out," Nicole shared. "Because it's not the real world; there's life happening beyond the internet."

She explained that stepping away helps her avoid the negativity that often floods her comment sections.

Nicole, 33, has been a frequent target of online trolls, particularly on Reddit, where discussions about her have been relentless.

She recalled how people in her comments often warn her about the hate she receives on the platform.

"I see someone in my comments at least once a week saying, 'Girl, they are going in on you on Reddit!'" she said. "Why are you over there on Reddit anyway? I don't even look. I can't."

She went further to suggest that social media companies should implement stricter guidelines to curb anonymous hate. "I also think people need to start doing psych evaluations before you can create a new Instagram account with a fake profile and a weird picture," Nicole said. "You should have to be psych evaluated."

Travis Kelce’s ex Kayla Nicole blasts social media trolls in pointed podcast chat: ‘Need to be psych evaluatedhttps://t.co/usZysCtOP0 — BREAKING NEWZ Alert (@MustReadNewz) March 24, 2025

Kayla Nicole Speaks Out on Backlash: "I'm More Than Just Someone's Ex"

According to People, Nicole first spoke about the online backlash in January during an episode of "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test."

She acknowledged that dealing with public scrutiny after her 2022 breakup with Kelce has been overwhelming, describing it as an entirely new and difficult experience.

She also expressed frustration over often being labeled primarily as "someone's ex-girlfriend," rather than being recognized for her own identity.

Despite receiving backlash from some Swift fans, Nicole has remained respectful toward the pop star. She previously stated that she likes Swift and believes she is "very talented." Neither Kelce nor Swift has publicly addressed the online hate Nicole has endured.

Nicole has remained focused on her career and personal achievements. In February, she celebrated her victory in "Special Forces," highlighting her determination and hard work in completing the competition.

She also emphasized that her accomplishments stand on their own, independent of past relationships.

Reflecting on her experiences, she pointed out that women, particularly in entertainment and public fields, often have their success linked to those around them rather than being recognized for their efforts.