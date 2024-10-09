After Kayla Nicole mentioned Travis Kelce during her segment 'I Am Picks,' sports fans are being vocal with their opinions about her discussion of her ex.

The sports journalist recently appeared on the 'I Am Athlete Daily' Instagram page where participants predict the outcomes of upcoming sports events. The model was joined by NFL cornerback Aqib Talib and Tad Prescott, the brother of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, as they shared their thoughts on the Kansas City Chiefs game versus the New Orleans Saints on October 7.

During the segment, Nicole asked Talib, "Does the GOAT Patrick Mahomes throw more than 235.5 yards?" Talib, confident in his answer, said, "That's right above his average versus super aggressive defense primetime. More!"

Nicole then shifted the focus to her ex-boyfriend, asking Prescott, "Slow start for the guy Travis Kelce. Do you think he's going to get more than 58.5 receiving yards?" Prescott responded, "I think he gets more... so you're going to definitely need him."

Kelce ultimately surpassed Prescott's prediction, finishing the game with 70 receiving yards in the Chiefs' 26-13 victory.

Fans in the comments applauded Nicole for maintaining her professionalism while mentioning her former beau. One fan wrote, "She's the true G.O.A.T. She kept it professional and classy... she's never come out publicly and attached TK or TS." Another added, "Very demure and mindful. We got no time for the ex, we making money and moves on this side! GOAT."

However, some critics accused Nicole of using Kelce's name to remain in the public eye.

One commenter claimed, "She knows if she keeps his name in her mouth she will stay relevant."

Nicole and Kelce, 35, had an on-and-off relationship for five years before ending things for good in May 2022. Kelce is now involved in a highly publicized romance with singer Taylor Swift, which has subjected Nicole to bullying from Swift's fanbase, the "Swifties."

After rumors surfaced that Nicole attended a Chiefs' game without Swift present, she faced online harassment.

YOU WILL NEVER MAKE ME HATE ME. Hang it upppppppp bookie. https://t.co/cGV2N9pzoB — that girl. (@iamkaylanicole) September 30, 2024

One Twitter user posted pictures of her face with the throwing up emoji, sarcastically writing "Very pretty." Nicole addressed the online harassment, posting, "YOU WILL NEVER MAKE ME HATE ME. Hang it upppppppp bookie."