Ellen Pompeo, star of the long-running medical drama "Grey's Anatomy," has shared a personal frustration with fans of the show: being called by her character's name, Meredith Grey, instead of her real name.

In a recent interview on Magic Radio, the 55-year-old actress opened up about her feelings, saying that while she's incredibly grateful for the support the show receives, it does get under her skin when people mix her up with her TV character.

"I'm so grateful for the show. I'm so grateful for the fans and I love them, but to be honest, when people do call me Meredith, I do get a little annoyed," Pompeo admitted. "I love that you love the show, but please call me by my right name."

Ellen Pompeo has been a part of "Grey's Anatomy" since its debut in 2005, maintaining a central role throughout the show's long-running success. Now in its 21st season, the show is the longest-running primetime medical drama in history, Independent said.

Her role as Meredith Grey made her a household name, but it also blurred the lines between the character and the actress for many viewers.

Ellen Pompeo Reveals One Frustration With 'Grey's Anatomy' Fans: "I do get a little bit annoyed" https://t.co/O8NC0GIeEO — Good Housekeeping (@goodhousemag) April 19, 2025

Pompeo Talks Fan Name Confusion and Musical Episode Fears

Even though the name confusion bothers her, Pompeo said she doesn't stay upset about it. She understands that fans are just showing love for a show that has touched many lives.

"Everybody's so nice and they just say, you know, 'I love you so much' and so how can I really be upset at that?" she added.

According to DigitalSpy, Pompeo also reflected on a moment in the show's history that made her nervous — the 2011 musical episode, "Song Beneath the Song."

She thought it might spell the end of the series. "I thought, 'Oh, we're doctors, singing about car crashes, that's a wrap on us,'" she joked. But the episode was a surprise hit, drawing nearly 14 million viewers. "Shows you how much I know," she said.

As for rumors about her leaving the show for good, Pompeo shut that down. In another interview, she said, "That would make no sense, emotionally or financially."

She pointed out that the show was streamed more than a billion times in 2024 alone, and she wants to make sure her contributions are still valued.

She shared that the show holds deep emotional significance for many and emphasized her desire to approach it with a sense of gratitude.