Ellen Pompeo says she's currently the happiest she's ever been, taking on a role that's a major departure from Meredith Grey in a new limited series.

Her former "Grey's Anatomy" colleagues are reportedly thrilled for her too — particularly if it means she'll stop bothering them, as insiders familiar with the situation revealed to RadarOnline.com.

Pompeo signed on for just seven episodes of "Grey's Anatomy" this season so she could dedicate more time to her new Hulu series, "Good American Family," which debuted in March.

The true-crime drama, inspired by the strange case of Natalia Grace, centers on a couple who adopt a 7-year-old Ukrainian girl with dwarfism—only to suspect she's actually an adult, leading them to fear for their safety.

Now 55, Pompeo told The New York Times that after over 20 years of portraying a doctor, she was eager for a change.

"I've been dying for something else to do for years," she said. "I've always wanted another opportunity, I finally have it."

After 21 seasons of portraying the beloved Dr. Meredith Grey, Golden Globe nominee Ellen Pompeo said she was eager to dive into a completely different kind of role.

"Yes, it's scary. It might be the craziest, dumbest thing. But I'm going to trust in the universe," she shared.

The feelings are quite mutual it seems. "Grey's Anatomy" producers are more than happy to see her thriving—especially if it means she stays busy elsewhere.

"Bosses are so happy that Ellen has a new show and they're crossing fingers it keeps her ultra-busy because it might mean she'll stop meddling and perhaps finally make that clean break she's been talking about," an insider told RadarOnline.

Pompeo, who portrayed Dr. Meredith Grey on "Grey's Anatomy" since 2005, reduced her on-screen presence starting in the 19th season, appearing in only eight episodes while maintaining her roles as narrator and executive producer. She expressed intentions to return occasionally, stating, "I'll definitely be back to visit." ​

Recent reports suggest that Pompeo's involvement behind the scenes has been demanding, with claims of her exerting significant influence over storylines and creating a challenging environment for the cast and crew.

"She must be in on meetings and know what's going on with the storylines and it's exhausting for everyone involved," our insider added. "She still wants star treatment even though she's really not the 'star' player anymore. The other cast members resent it, too."