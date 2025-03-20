Ellen Pompeo, the longtime star of Grey's Anatomy, has opened up about one of the most challenging moments of her career: filming a steamy, intimate scene that left her and her co-star in tears.

During a recent episode of the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, Pompeo detailed the emotional toll of shooting the sex scene between her character, Meredith Grey, and T.R. Knight's George O'Malley for the show's second season.

"T.R. and I are such good friends, and we had to do a love scene, and we were both crying," she said in the podcast. "The scene was so uncomfortable and awkward. He didn't want to do that, I didn't want to do it. When we filmed it, it was so bad."

Unfortunately, the network thought there was "too much thrusting" in the first shot, which meant Pompeo and Knight had to film the scene again. The actress further noted that she had never watched their sex scene.

In "Grey's Anatomy" Season 2, Episode 19, titled "What Have I Done To Deserve This?", George O'Malley confesses his long-standing feelings for Meredith Grey, who is emotionally vulnerable after her tumultuous relationship with Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey). In a moment of confusion and heartbreak, the two end up in bed together. However, the encounter quickly turns awkward and uncomfortable, with Meredith breaking down in tears during the act, prompting George to leave the room in frustration. The scene is often remembered as one of the most cringe-worthy moments in the series.

In addition to discussing the scene, Pompeo touched on her decision to step back from Grey's Anatomy in 2023, citing a desire to explore new opportunities. She remains involved as a producer and occasional guest star. Still, she is now focusing on her Hulu series, "Good American Family," which is based on the controversial real-life story of Natalia Grace, a girl with dwarfism adopted by a couple who later accused her of being an adult masquerading as a child.