Legendary actor Dick Van Dyke is standing strong against critics of his 46-year age gap with wife Arlene Silver, insisting that love—not age—makes their marriage work.

At 99, Dick Van Dyke remains full of life—still smiling, still dancing, and deeply in love, continuing to inspire fans with his enduring spirit.

Speaking at the couple's Vandy Camp fundraiser in Malibu, which supported wildfire relief efforts, the "Mary Poppins" star opened up about his 13-year marriage to Silver, 53.

"Everybody said it wouldn't work," Van Dyke told People. "We get along so well."

Silver agreed with the sentiment, noting how surprisingly well their connection has lasted. She explained that while many relationships between people their age don't endure, theirs has remained strong because of the deep care they have for one another.

According to USA Today, the couple's journey began in 2006 at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, where Van Dyke first noticed Silver, who was working as a makeup artist backstage at the event.

Despite being shy around new people, he introduced himself. "I never said hello to a strange girl in my life," Van Dyke admitted. "But for some reason, I just jumped up and said, 'Hi, I'm Dick.' There's something about her [that] got me, and I was right."

Van Dyke Says Wife Arlene Silver Helped Him Heal After Loss

Though Silver didn't initially recognize him as a celebrity, she soon became an important part of his life. After Van Dyke's longtime partner Michelle Triola passed away in 2009, Silver began visiting him often. "She was such a support, I fell in love," he shared.

The two began dating that same year and got married in 2012. Van Dyke was 86; Silver was 40. Critics have often commented on their 46-year age difference, but the couple has never let that bother them, PageSix said.

"He's made me feel like I can do anything," Silver said. To which Van Dyke replied with a smile, "And you can."

The Disney legend shared that he hadn't initially realized the significant age difference between them when they first met. Speaking to "Entertainment Tonight" in 2024, he recalled being struck by her beauty and only later learning she was half his age.

Van Dyke has often acknowledged Silver's role in helping him maintain a youthful spirit, attributing his positive outlook to her support and energy.

In a past interview, he lightheartedly remarked that having a much younger, caring partner certainly played a part.

Prior to his relationship with Silver, Van Dyke was married to Margie Willett, with whom he had four children, and later shared over thirty years with longtime partner Michelle Triola until her passing.