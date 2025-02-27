Following the tragic death of acclaimed actor Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, online searches for Hackman's films, co-stars, and career highlights have surged dramatically.

Google Trends data indicates a massive spike in interest, with queries such as "Did Gene Hackman have children?" and "How did Gene Hackman die?" rising by 2,200% and 2,000%, respectively. Fans are also revisiting Hackman's work, driving increased searches for movies like 'Under Suspicion (2000)' and other Hollywood legends, including Hugh Jackman, Dick Van Dyke, and Morgan Freeman.

Hackman and Arakawa were discovered dead in their Santa Fe, New Mexico home on February 26, alongside their dog. Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza confirmed the news per NBC News, stating, "There is an active and ongoing investigation into the couple's deaths." Authorities have clarified that there is no immediate evidence of foul play, though the exact cause of death has yet to be determined. Their remains were formally identified in the early hours of February 27.

Per KOB 4, police were alerted to the residence on Old Sunset Trail around 1:45 p.m. after a neighbor requested a welfare check. Denise Womack-Avila, the sheriff's office spokesperson, told NBC News that investigators are still awaiting autopsy results to confirm the cause of death.

Hackman, 95, was one of Hollywood's most celebrated actors, known for iconic roles in 'The French Connection,' 'Superman,' and 'The Royal Tenenbaums.' He won two Academy Awards and retired after his final film, 'Welcome to Mooseport (2004).' His wife, Arakawa, 64, was a classical pianist. The couple married in 1991, and Hackman had three children from his first marriage to Faye Maltese: Christopher Allen, Elizabeth Jean, and Leslie Ann.

Public curiosity about Hackman's life and career has exploded in recent days, particularly in states such as New Mexico, New Hampshire, and Wyoming, which have seen the highest search interest. Fans are revisiting his extensive filmography, leading to an increase in streaming and discussions about his cinematic legacy.

As investigations continue, authorities have not released further details. The passing of Hackman and Arakawa has prompted an outpouring of tributes from Hollywood and fans alike, commemorating their contributions to film and the arts.