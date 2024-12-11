Dick Van Dyke, the 98-year-old entertainment legend, has shared news about his family's evacuation from their Malibu home due to the Franklin Fire threatening the area.

Taking to Facebook on Tuesday, December 10, Van Dyke confirmed that he and his wife Arlene Silver had safely evacuated, though with one concerning development.

"Arlene and I have safely evacuated with our animals except for Bobo escaped as we were leaving," he wrote. "We're praying he'll be ok and that our community in Serra Retreat will survive these terrible fires."

He later shared a video of Bobo, their orange cat, expressing hope for the pet's safety.

Hoping Bobo is ok VandyManor

Supporters quickly responded with encouraging messages about cats' survival instincts. "Animals have incredible survival instincts," one follower wrote. "Bobo will find safety and then will find his way back to you."

The evacuation comes amid the Franklin Fire, which began Monday, December 9, forcing over 20,000 residents to evacuate, including Jay-Z and Beyoncé who was ordered to leave their $200 million dollar mansion located in the warning area.

Rock band Coldplay recently released an extended director's cut music video filmed at Van Dyke's Malibu home for their single "All My Love," celebrating his career ahead of his 99th birthday on December 13.

In the seven-minute film, Van Dyke reflected on his mortality with remarkable peace: "I'm acutely aware that I could go any day now. But I don't know why, it doesn't concern me. I'm not afraid of it."

Van Dyke also showed his appreciation for his life's work: "I think I'm one of those lucky people who got to do for a living what I would've done anyway."

There's been no update on whether Bobo has been found just yet.