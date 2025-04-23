The "White Lotus" star Aimee Lou Wood has subtly made her feelings known about fellow actress Gal Gadot. Naturally, the internet has taken notice.

The 31-year-old actress sparked controversy after reportedly liking an Instagram post that mocked Gadot's acting skills.

According to discussions on Reddit, the post included a video criticizing the Israeli actress's performances and expressed sympathy for crew members who have had to work with her, citing wasted time and financial strain.

Gal Gadot, best known for her breakout role in 2017's "Wonder Woman," had her acting ability being a topic of debate among critics and audiences alike for years.

In addition, Gadot's new project, the once highly anticipated live-action "Snow White," has itself been embroiled in scandal.

The movie has come under fire for its alleged "woke" elements, and allegations of on-set clashes between Gadot and her co-star Rachel Zegler have emerged.

Zegler, who plays the titular character, has famously expressed pro-Palestine views, while Gadot is a well-known supporter of Israel, further fueling tensions around the project.

Insiders have said Disney now has "zero faith" in the $270 million remake, which has been met with intense criticism over its drastically reimagined plot. Alterations include dropping the classic "sexist" romance plot and reimagining the Seven Dwarfs as a multicultural group of "magical creatures" of different heights, genders, and races.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, movie bosses are eager to get the limited promotional obligations "over with" after a series of scandals and PR nightmares surrounding the project.

Aimee Lou Wood Hates SNL Skit

Although Aimee Lou Wood has not yet made a public statement, her social media behavior says it all — and fans are waiting with bated breath to see if the Hollywood drama will continue to boil over.

Wood is not known to keep her thoughts to herself, though.

Recently, Wood also took to Instagram to criticize a recent Saturday Night Live sketch that mocked her portrayal of Chelsea in the upcoming third season of The White Lotus. Cast member Sarah Sherman impersonated Wood in a parody sketch titled White POTUS, donning exaggerated prosthetic teeth.

"Whilst in honest mode – I did find the SNL thing mean and unfunny," Wood wrote in an Instagram post, though she noted she might later delete it.

She added that SNL had since apologized for the sketch.

Her criticism of the Skit comes as she has been more candid about her experiences in the spotlight. In a recent GQ Hype interview, she admitted that ongoing discussions about her appearance made her "a bit sad," as they often distracted from conversations about her actual work. On Instagram, Wood clarified that her comments about feeling "ugly" stemmed from her insecurities, not from anything said by HBO, the network behind The White Lotus.