"Saturday Night Live" star Bowen Yang has spoken out in support of actress Aimee Lou Wood after she expressed concerns about the show's recent parody of the HBO series "The White Lotus."

The sketch, which aired during the April 12 episode of "SNL," mocked Wood's character, Chelsea, in a way that the actress found hurtful and unfunny.

Wood, who gained attention for her role in "The White Lotus," took to Instagram shortly after the sketch aired, expressing her discomfort with the way it portrayed her. "I did find the SNL thing mean and unfunny," she wrote.

"Such a shame 'cause I had such a great time watching it a couple weeks ago." While she acknowledged that parody was part of the show's humor, Wood emphasized that she felt the joke was "cheap" and lacked the nuance she hoped for, US Magazine said.

In a recent SNL segment titled "The White Lotus," the show offered a satirical take on members of former President Donald Trump's administration.

In one particular scene, Sarah Sherman, who was impersonating Wood's character, displayed a set of exaggerated fake teeth, mocking Wood's natural gap-toothed smile.

This portrayal led Wood to voice her frustration with how the joke was handled, writing in a follow-up post that the humor was more about her appearance than the actual show. "I have big gap teeth, not bad teeth," she clarified.

Bowen Yang Reflects on the Emotional Impact of Parody on Aimee Lou Wood

Bowen Yang, who was not involved in the sketch, sympathized with Wood's reaction in an interview with Extra on April 17.

He emphasized that her response was entirely valid and acknowledged that while parody is part of comedy, it can sometimes overlook the emotional effect it may have on the individuals being portrayed.

Yang reflected on how easy it is to forget the human side of those involved when creating such sketches.

Yang also reflected on the broader responsibility comedians carry when creating parody. "You need those reminders every now and then that parody can go too far sometimes, and that we as comedians can take account for that instead of banging our foot and saying that we should be allowed to say whatever we want," he added.

Wood later shared that she had received apologies from the "SNL" team, including a bouquet of flowers from Sherman, who faced backlash for the portrayal, NBC News said.

Yang praised Wood for handling the situation gracefully, especially considering how the joke had made her feel singled out in an otherwise "punching up" skit.

Wood has previously spoken about the excessive focus on her teeth, which some fans have hailed as a symbol of rebellion.

While Aimee Lou Wood has openly addressed public discussions about her appearance, she recently voiced her disappointment that such conversations often take attention away from her acting career.

She noted that the focus tends to center on her teeth rather than her performances, which she finds disheartening, as it limits opportunities to highlight her work and achievements in the industry.