Sean Ono Lennon, son of John Lennon and Yoko Ono, has added his voice to the growing controversy surrounding 'Snow White' star Rachel Zegler.

Lennon, 49, took to X (formerly Twitter) with a strong opinion about Zegler's behavior in the lead-up to Disney's upcoming live-action remake. Although he acknowledged that some online backlash was excessive, his criticism of the actress was sharp.

"While I agree the vilification of her went too far," Lennon wrote, "she also acts like a spoiled ungrateful and disconnected brat. So it's no surprise."

That post, along with others, was later deleted. In another now-removed tweet, Lennon also commented on Zegler and co-star Gal Gadot, writing, "Some of y'all are bugging," while calling them "exceptionally beautiful women."

Zegler has faced criticism for past remarks about the 1937 'Snow White' film, including one interview where she said, "The original cartoon came out in 1937 and very evidently so. There's a big focus on her love story with the guy who literally stalks her. Weird, weird."

Her political stances have also drawn backlash, including her public support for Palestine. According to Variety, after Zegler shared the 'Snow White' trailer alongside a "free Palestine" message, Gadot reportedly received death threats. Disney allegedly responded by increasing security for Gadot.

An unnamed insider told Variety, "She didn't understand the repercussions of her actions as far as what that meant for the film, for Gal, for anyone."

Producer Marc Platt reportedly traveled to New York to personally address the fallout with Zegler. His son, Jonah Platt, later slammed her as "immature" and "narcissistic" and claimed her actions "clearly hurt the film's box office."

Despite the uproar, actor Pedro Pascal showed public support, posting a photo of Zegler to his Instagram Stories with the word: "icon."