A source close to Kim Kardashian has firmly denied Kanye West's recent claim that he hasn't seen his son Saint at all this year.

The denial follows a social media outburst by the rapper, who took to X (formerly Twitter) to declare: "I HAVENT SEEN SAINT THIS YEAR."

However, that claim doesn't match reality. Not only were Kanye and 9-year-old Saint photographed together in January, but an insider also confirmed that he spent time with all four of his children — Saint, North, Chicago, and Psalm — just last week.

According to a source cited by DailyMail, Kanye West spent several months in Los Angeles but reportedly did not request to see his children—aside from his daughter North—until shortly before his departure.

The report suggests limited interaction with his other children during that time."He can see the kids anytime he wants — there are no limitations — but Kim is very careful not to put them in chaotic situations. Protecting her kids is her top priority."

West's post sparked a mixed reaction from fans. Some criticized Kardashian, while others praised her for keeping their children safe amid the rapper's increasingly erratic behavior.

Kim Kardashian Disputes Kanye's Parenting Allegations

According to Mirror, the former couple, who were married between 2014 and 2022, continue to co-parent their four children: North (11), Saint (9), Chicago (6), and Psalm (5).

Although West, 47, often complains about access to his kids, photographic evidence contradicts many of his claims.

Back in January, he was seen in Tokyo shopping at a 7-Eleven with his three youngest kids. Photos showed the children carrying large bags of candy as they left the store with their dad.

Despite his frequent posts claiming to be kept from his children, Kanye has continued to travel abroad with his wife Bianca Censori.

He has been seen in Japan, China, and the Maldives in recent months. Kim Kardashian, 44, has raised concerns about West's constant absence and previously described herself as a "single parent."

West's X account, which has been deactivated and reactivated several times, has recently featured alarming content, including disturbing claims from his past and harsh comments about co-parenting. He also stated that he needs a "plan" to be more involved in his children's lives.

Though Kim has stayed mostly silent on social media about Kanye's latest outburst, the insider emphasized that there is no legal restriction stopping Kanye from seeing his children. "He knows where they are," the source added. "He just needs to show up — calmly."