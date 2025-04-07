Kim Kardashian and Beyoncé are reportedly standing together after Kanye West's recent social media outbursts, which targeted their children.

The two mothers have been in regular communication, going through the fallout from West's offensive comments, including one about Beyoncé's 7-year-old twins, Rumi and Sir.

The reality TV star allegedly offered support and solidarity to Beyoncé following West's controversial post, which was later deleted. A post that identified the twins, in particular, as part of a wider rant about betrayal, a post which caused deep distress to both women.

But while she can't do anything to stop her ex-husband, Kardashian reportedly feels the need to take the high road when it comes to his antics, and that takes a toll.

An insider told In Touch, "Kim obviously can't control Kanye, but she still feels terrible. He crossed a line."

West's behavior has also reportedly rattled Beyoncé, too. The insider says she is disturbed over the way the kids have been publicly attacked and is 100% in Kardashian's corner.

"Beyoncé feels for Kim. She can't believe Kanye would go this far," the source added.

The Two Reach Out for Help

Since West's outbursts, Kardashian and Beyoncé have reportedly been teaming up to figure out how to handle West. Sources say the two are reaching out to anyone who can pull some strings and influence West to get help. Describing the situation as a "huge crisis," the source said that the case left the two mothers feeling not simply furious but also with a great deal of sadness.

"Kim and Beyoncé have been reaching out to everyone they know that might have a shot at getting through to Kanye and convincing him to seek treatment," the source explained. "This is a huge crisis, and no matter how angry and disgusted they might be, there is still a sense of sadness that Kanye is on this path."