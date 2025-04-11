Kim Kardashian is bracing for a potential custody battle after her ex-husband, Kanye West, took to social media late Wednesday night to post a slew of offensive and inappropriate posts about her.

The 47-year-old rapper settled back onto X and made several offensive claims about his ex-wife, pop stars Taylor Swift and Madonna, and more. His posts included vulgar comments about Kardashian and a note referring to her 2008 sex tape with Ray J.

Never one to shy away from controversy, Ye also commented on one post, writing, "Kim Kardashian my nanny," and in his caption added, "Told Ray J we need to hit Kim from both sides for that Superstar part two," seemingly referring to his estranged wife's infamous sex tape.

The rapper was also opened up to further outrage after he aimed sexual assault survivors, referring to his "Me Too virginity."

Kanye West mentions Kim Kardashian and Ray J in latest rant: “Told Ray J we need to hit Kim from both sides for that superstar part two” pic.twitter.com/sU0O504PKQ — Justice 4utv (@utvjustice) April 10, 2025

Ye has been at the center of public backlash for his social media posts before. He has since drawn criticism recently for anti-Semitic comments and erratic public behavior, including an appearance in which he appeared wearing a KKK-like black costume while sporting a swastika pendant.

Kardashian 'Mortified,' Considers Custody Options

A source told Daily Mail that Kardashian was "absolutely mortified" over Ye's recent outburst and demanded the tweets be taken down.

"She was forced to file a cease and desist," the insider said. "This was so unnecessary and now Kim is being left with no choice."

The 44-year-old SKIMS founder has reportedly hired high-profile attorney Laura Wasser, who previously represented her in her divorces from both Ye and ex-NBA player Kris Humphries.

The insider pointed to the rapper's public meltdowns and "erratic" behavior, saying, "Laura has been ready."

Concern for Children Amid Growing Tensions

Kardashian, who was married to Kanye from 2014 to 2021, shares four children with him: North, 11, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 5. Kardashian has said she has done her best to protect them from their father's public antics but finds it a growing challenge.

"They are all getting to the age where they can see this on their own accord," the source said, revealing that North has alerts set up on her phone for her father's name.

In yet another recent example of Ye making headlines for the wrong reasons, he dished out some outrageous remarks on DJ Akademiks' livestream, where he was seen popping off about how he regrets having children with Kardashian.

"That was my fault," he said. "I didn't want to have children with this person after the first two months of being with her, but that wasn't God's plan."

He added, "My kids are celebrities and I don't have the say so. So this white woman and this white family have the control of these highly influential Black kids that are half the children of Ye."

The 45-year-old rapper had a previous run-in with the mother of his children when he put out a Diddy song that contained a sample of their daughter North's voice, which reportedly sent Kardashian into a frustrated behind-the-scenes meltdown.

"Kim cannot take much more of this. It is hurting their family," the source concluded.