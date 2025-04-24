Tens of thousands of people from around the world have come to pray at Pope Francis' lying-in-state at St. Peter's Basilica. However, the solemnity of the moment was shattered by a sea of smartphones raised high in the air as the late pontiff lay in his open coffin beneath the grandeur of the Vatican dome.

Matthew Young of The Mirror reported that not all visitors honored the historic moment with silence, as many handfuls of visitors opted to memorialize the scene with their cameras. Others were holding up their devices as if at a rock concert, not at the solemn final farewell to a world religious leader. Selfie sticks were banned, and calls for decorum fell on deaf ears as most attendees paid more attention to a camera than a prayer.

Mixed Reactions from Mourners

Martin and Catherine Gilsenan traveled from Wimbledon, southwest London, while on holiday in Italy. They joined the lines early to pay respects to the 88-year-old pope, but expressed disappointment at the atmosphere inside the basilica.

"I found the mobile phones very distasteful," said Catherine. "I was very surprised there were photos."

Martin, who previously worked in financial services, added, "People were being asked to put their selfie sticks away when they got to the front."

"There were also many people looking around and getting upset with those on the phones. We have phones but we kept them in our pockets and afterwards found a spot inside the church for 15 minutes of quiet contemplation."

But even those who came seeking solemnity found themselves swept up, at least somewhat, in a confusing cocktail of awe and chaos.

One observer described the challenge of catching a glimpse of Francis through the crowd, initially only seeing fragments of his red papal robes and iconic miter. But once closer, the view became clearer — the waxy pallor of his face, the rosary beads draped across his hands — a reminder of both the man and the gravity of the occasion.

A Vatican insider noted that Francis' fingernails had been painted for presentation. The detail emphasized the surreal nature of the moment: one of the world's most recognizable spiritual leaders, now motionless, still drawing immense global attention.

According to Italian authorities, around 19,000 people visited the basilica on the first day alone. The turnout is expected to increase until Friday evening, when the coffin will be closed in preparation for Saturday's funeral.